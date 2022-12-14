Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 1:45PM MST until December 15 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
with 3 to 6 inches likely in the mountains south of Burley.
* WHERE…Around Shoshone into the Eastern Magic Valley and into
the Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.