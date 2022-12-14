Skip to Content
December 15, 2022 4:24 AM
Published 8:50 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 8:50PM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions during the evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

