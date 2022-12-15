Special Weather Statement issued December 15 at 9:23PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Areas of dense freezing fog were noted across INL particularly near

the intersection of Highway 20 and 26 near the INL main gate and

along Highway 26 through Tilden Flats.

Transient areas of dense freezing fog are expected to continue

across INL late this evening and if conditions worsen, a Freezing

Fog Advisory may become necessary. Motorists traveling through

southeast Idaho tonight should be prepared to slow down when

encountering dense fog.

Locations impacted include… Atomic City,

Central Inl, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, East Butte and Kettle

Butte.

Visibilities may fall below one quarter of a mile at times in dense

fog. If you are driving, slow down and be alert for other motorists.

Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations.

If conditions worsen, a Freezing Fog Advisory may become necessary.

Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service

for further statements.