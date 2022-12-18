Wind Chill Warning issued December 18 at 1:30PM MST until December 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 20 below zero.
* WHERE..The Arco Desert and Mud Lake area, Craters of the Moon
National Monument, and the Big Lost highlands and Copper Basin.
This includes most of the Idaho National Laboratory property.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. Frostbite and frozen flesh can happen
within 30 minutes if not covered.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.