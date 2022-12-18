Wind Chill Warning issued December 18 at 9:11PM MST until December 19 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…The Arco and Mud Lake Desert regions including INL and
Craters of the Moon.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.