Special Weather Statement issued December 19 at 3:51PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow across the Little/Big Lost
Valleys/Highlands, Shoshone, Sun Valley Region, Eastern Magic
valley/Wood River region, the Snake Plain, and the Southern
Hills/Albion Mtns and Raft river regions. Blowing and drifting of
snow is expected.
For the Teton Valley, Marsh/Albion Highlands, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region, Bear River Range, and Bear Lake Valley look for 2
to 7 inches of snow. These areas will have blowing and drifting
snow, especially Botts and Antelope Flats. These areas will
likely be moved to winter weather advisories tomorrow for Tuesday
night into Wednesday.
Wednesday evening into Thursday very cold arctic air moves into
the area. Look for widespread wind chills below negative 20 late
Wednesday and continuing into early Thursday afternoon. Daytime
high temperatures on Thursday will struggle to get over 10
degrees.
Wyatt