Special Weather Statement issued December 19 at 7:52PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow across the Little/Big Lost

Valleys/Highlands, Shoshone, Sun Valley Region, Eastern Magic

valley/Wood River region, the Snake Plain, and the Southern

Hills/Albion Mtns and Raft river regions. Blowing and drifting of

snow is expected.

For the Teton Valley, Marsh/Albion Highlands, Franklin/Eastern

Oneida Region, Bear River Range, and Bear Lake Valley look for 2

to 7 inches of snow. These areas will have blowing and drifting

snow, especially Botts and Antelope Flats. These areas will

likely be moved to winter weather advisories tomorrow for Tuesday

night into Wednesday.

Wednesday evening into Thursday very cold arctic air moves into

the area. Look for widespread wind chills below negative 20 late

Wednesday and continuing into early Thursday afternoon. Daytime

high temperatures on Thursday will struggle to get over 10

degrees.

Wyatt