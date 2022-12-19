Wind Chill Warning issued December 19 at 2:54AM MST until December 19 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25
below zero.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert Lost River Valley- Including Mud
Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and
Chilly.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.