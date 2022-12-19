Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 2:02PM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches in Star Valley; 10 to 16 inches in the mountains. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday. The
heaviest snow is expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult especially over mountain
passes which includes Salt River Pass. Snow and blowing snow
will severely limit visibility at times especially in the
mountains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger-
Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if
your plans include travel into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.