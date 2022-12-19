Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 2:39PM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12

inches, except 6 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph Wednesday.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.