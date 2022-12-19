Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 3:10AM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20
inches in the mountains; 6 to 11 inches in the Jackson Valley.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday. The
heaviest snow is expected later Tuesday night into Wednesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over
mountain passes. This includes Togwotee and Teton Passes. Snow
and blowing snow will severely limit visibility at times
especially in the mountains as well as north of Jackson to Moran
Junction.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger-
Teton Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include
travel into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.