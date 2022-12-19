Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 3:10AM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches in the mountains; 6 to 11 inches in the Jackson Valley.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday. The

heaviest snow is expected later Tuesday night into Wednesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over

mountain passes. This includes Togwotee and Teton Passes. Snow

and blowing snow will severely limit visibility at times

especially in the mountains as well as north of Jackson to Moran

Junction.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger-

Teton Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.