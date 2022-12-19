Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 8:08PM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, except 6 to 16 inches on

ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high

as 40 to 50 mph Wednesday with cold front passage.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Pine Creek pass, Swan

Valley, and Victor to include the Big Holes, Caribou Range and

the Wasatch range.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday. Expect

light to moderate snow through Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday

night through Wednesday the heavier snow will come with the

cold front passage.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility and create blowing and

drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.