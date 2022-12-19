Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 8:08PM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, except 6 to 16 inches on
ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high
as 40 to 50 mph Wednesday with cold front passage.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Pine Creek pass, Swan
Valley, and Victor to include the Big Holes, Caribou Range and
the Wasatch range.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday. Expect
light to moderate snow through Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday
night through Wednesday the heavier snow will come with the
cold front passage.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and create blowing and
drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.