Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 2:02PM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12

inches, with locally higher amounts in the southwest YNP

mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.