Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 2:39PM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10

inches, except up to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday

afternoon.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, and Stanley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25

below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.