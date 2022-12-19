Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 2:39PM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10
inches, except up to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, and Stanley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

