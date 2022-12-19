Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 8:08PM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10
inches, except up to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday with
cold front passage.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, and Stanley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday. Heavier
snow and wind will occur with cold front passage late Tuesday
into Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.