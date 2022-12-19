Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 8:08PM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10

inches, except up to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday with

cold front passage.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, and Stanley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday. Heavier

snow and wind will occur with cold front passage late Tuesday

into Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as

low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in

as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.