Wind Chill Advisory issued December 20 at 1:07PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts in

in the southern part of the park. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST

Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Wednesday

to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.