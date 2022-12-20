Wind Chill Advisory issued December 20 at 1:07PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow showers are
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high 40 to 60 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 AM to 8 PM MST
Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Wednesday
to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Weather conditions on area highways could
change very quickly with snow bands and blowing snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.