Wind Chill Advisory issued December 20 at 1:07PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow showers are

possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds

gusting as high 40 to 60 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very

cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 AM to 8 PM MST

Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Wednesday

to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Weather conditions on area highways could

change very quickly with snow bands and blowing snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.