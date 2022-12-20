Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:07 PM

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 20 at 1:07PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
45 below zero.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content