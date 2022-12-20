Wind Chill Advisory issued December 20 at 1:07PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

45 below zero.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.