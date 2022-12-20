Wind Chill Advisory issued December 20 at 1:07PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the mountains, with 4 to 6

inches in Star Valley. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the

mountains. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The

dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger-

Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if

your plans include travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.