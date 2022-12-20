Wind Chill Warning issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, moderate to heavy snow,

blowing and drifting snow, and high wind. Additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, 10 to 18 inches on ridge tops

and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 40

mph.

For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero.

* WHERE…Cities of Island Park, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass and

Kilgore. The Centennial Mountains and Island Park areas.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to noon MST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

will significantly reduce visibility. Blowing and drifting snow

could cause road closures. The hazardous conditions will impact

the morning and evening commute. The dangerously cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.