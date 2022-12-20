Wind Chill Warning issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, moderate to heavy snow,
blowing and drifting snow, and high wind. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Cities of Ashton, Tetonia, Botts Pass, and Driggs. Teton
Valley.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to noon MST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Blowing and drifting snow
could cause road closures. The hazardous conditions will impact
the morning and evening commute. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.