Wind Chill Warning issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing and

drifting snow, and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 5 inches, except 6 to 9 inches on ridge tops and

elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph.

For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, Bone, Fish Creek Summit and Malad pass. Marsh

and Arbon Highlands and the Blackfoot Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to noon MST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.