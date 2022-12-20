Wind Chill Warning issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing and
drifting snow, and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches, except 6 to 9 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, Bone, Fish Creek Summit and Malad pass. Marsh
and Arbon Highlands and the Blackfoot Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 11 PM this evening
to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to noon MST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.