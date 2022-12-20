Wind Chill Warning issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing and
drifting snow and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches with 6 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 55 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,
Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and Georgetown Summit. Bear Lake
Valley and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 11 PM this evening
to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to noon MST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.