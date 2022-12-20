Wind Chill Warning issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing and

drifting snow and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 5 inches with 6 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 55 mph.

For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected.

Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,

Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and Georgetown Summit. Bear Lake

Valley and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to noon MST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.