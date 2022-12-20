Winter Storm Warning issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow with blowing and drifting snow from high wind.

Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, except 8 to 12

inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…City of Stanley. Sawtooth and Stanley Basin

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25

below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.