Winter Storm Warning issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow with blowing and drifting snow from high wind.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, except 8 to 12
inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting
as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…City of Stanley. Sawtooth and Stanley Basin
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.