Winter Storm Warning issued December 20 at 2:31AM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16

inches in the mountains; 6 to 10 inches in Jackson Hole. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is

expected later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over the

mountain passes, including Teton and Togwotee Passes. Snow and

blowing snow will severely limit visibility at times

especially in the mountains as well as north of Jackson to

Moran Junction.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger-

Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if

your plans include travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.