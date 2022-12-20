Winter Storm Warning issued December 20 at 2:31AM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9

inches in Star Valley; 10 to 16 inches in the mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is

expected later Tuesday night into Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult especially over

mountain passes which includes Salt River Pass. Snow and

blowing snow will severely limit visibility at times

especially in the mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger-

Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if

your plans include travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.