Winter Storm Warning issued December 20 at 2:57AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of
4 to 10 inches, except 5 to 13 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph with
cold front passage.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Pine Creek pass, Swan
Valley, and Victor to include the Big Holes, Caribou Range and
the Wasatch range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. Expect light to moderate snow
through this afternoon. Tonight through Wednesday the heavier
snow will come with the cold front passage.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and create blowing and
drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.