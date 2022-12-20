Winter Storm Warning issued December 20 at 2:57AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of

4 to 10 inches, except 5 to 13 inches on ridge tops and

elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph with

cold front passage.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Pine Creek pass, Swan

Valley, and Victor to include the Big Holes, Caribou Range and

the Wasatch range.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. Expect light to moderate snow

through this afternoon. Tonight through Wednesday the heavier

snow will come with the cold front passage.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility and create blowing and

drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.