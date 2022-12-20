Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light snow and blowing and drifting snow from high wind.

Total snow accumulations of up to three inches. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Borah Peak, Clayton and Copper Basin. Frank Church

Wilderness and Big Lost Highlands.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as

low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in

as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.