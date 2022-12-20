Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light snow and blowing and drifting snow from high wind.
Total snow accumulations of up to three inches. Winds gusting
as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Borah Peak, Clayton and Copper Basin. Frank Church
Wilderness and Big Lost Highlands.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.