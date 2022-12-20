Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow and blowing

and drifting snow from high winds. Total snow accumulations of

up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph.

For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of

the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,

Heyburn, Oakley, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, and Monida

Pass. The Snake Plain, Arco Desert and the Beaverhead/Lemhi

Highlands.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening

to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to noon

MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.