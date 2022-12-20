Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow and blowing
and drifting snow from high winds. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, Oakley, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, and Monida
Pass. The Snake Plain, Arco Desert and the Beaverhead/Lemhi
Highlands.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to noon
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.