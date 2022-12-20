Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow, blowing and
drifting snow and high winds expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches, except 2 to 4 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50
mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Challis, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, Galena, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Willow Creek Summit,
and Tom Cat Summit. Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Sun Valley
region and Wood River foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 5 PM M ST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to noon
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.