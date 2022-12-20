Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow, blowing and

drifting snow and high winds expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to two inches, except 2 to 4 inches on ridge tops and

elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50

mph.

For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Challis, Ketchum, Sun

Valley, Galena, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Willow Creek Summit,

and Tom Cat Summit. Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Sun Valley

region and Wood River foothills.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening

to 5 PM M ST Wednesday.

For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to noon

MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 10 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.