Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 2:31AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12
inches, with locally higher amounts in the southwestern
mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Through 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.