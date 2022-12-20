Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 2:57AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10 inches,

except up to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph Wednesday with cold

front passage.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, and Stanley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. Heavier snow and wind will

occur with cold front passage late Tuesday into Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as

low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in

as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.