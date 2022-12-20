Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 2:57AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10 inches,
except up to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph Wednesday with cold
front passage.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, and Stanley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. Heavier snow and wind will
occur with cold front passage late Tuesday into Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.