Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 7:55AM MST until December 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind

chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.