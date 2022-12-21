Special Weather Statement issued December 21 at 6:56AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 650 AM MST, strong winds with areas of blowing snow and
significantly reduced visibility were noted on webcams from Antelope
Flats on Highway 26 north to the River Rim area along Highway 33
east of Newdale. Motorists traveling in this region this morning
should be prepared for dangerous winter travel conditions with near
whiteout conditions at times. Improving conditions will follow
later this afternoon. Watch for updates on conditions through the
morning.
Locations impacted include…
Driggs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Felt, Palisades Reservoir,
Victor, Tetonia, Irwin, Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot
Springs and Pine Creek Pass.
Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of blowing
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.