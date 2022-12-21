Special Weather Statement issued December 21 at 6:56AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 650 AM MST, strong winds with areas of blowing snow and

significantly reduced visibility were noted on webcams from Antelope

Flats on Highway 26 north to the River Rim area along Highway 33

east of Newdale. Motorists traveling in this region this morning

should be prepared for dangerous winter travel conditions with near

whiteout conditions at times. Improving conditions will follow

later this afternoon. Watch for updates on conditions through the

morning.

Locations impacted include…

Driggs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Felt, Palisades Reservoir,

Victor, Tetonia, Irwin, Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot

Springs and Pine Creek Pass.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of blowing

snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other

motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to

react to situations.