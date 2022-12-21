Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 10:51PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 20

and 30 below zero.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most susceptible parts of the body to

frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the tip

of the nose. If you must go outside, try to stay out of the

wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting, lightweight,

warm clothing.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.