Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 10:51PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 20
and 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most susceptible parts of the body to
frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the
tip of the nose. If you must go outside, try to stay out of
the wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting,
lightweight, warm clothing.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.