Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 2:58PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50

below zero.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this

evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.