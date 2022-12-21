Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 2:58PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40

to 50 below zero.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frostbite and hypothermia can set in

quickly.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.