Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 4:37AM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, Snow with additional
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts
in in the southern part of the park. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Today until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.