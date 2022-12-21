Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 4:37AM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, Snow with total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high 45 to 55
mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, Now until 8 PM MST. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Weather conditions on area highways could
change very quickly with snow bands and blowing snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.