Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 4:37AM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, Snow with additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains, with 3 to 5

inches in Star Valley. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the

mountains. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST. For the

Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your

plans include travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.