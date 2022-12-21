Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 4:39PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
Snow has mostly ended across the area, so the Winter Storm Warning
will be allowed to expire. Dangerous wind chills are still
expected through Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this
evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.