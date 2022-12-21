Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 4:39PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as
60 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 8 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.