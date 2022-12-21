Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 4:39PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Snow has mostly ended across the area, so the Winter Storm Warning

will be allowed to expire. Dangerous wind chills are still

expected through Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

35 below zero.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this

evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.