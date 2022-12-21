Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 7:44AM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, Snow with additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains, and 2 to 4

inches in Jackson Valley. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in

the mountains, with 30 mph gusts in the valley. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST. For the

Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening

commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger-

Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if

your plans include travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.