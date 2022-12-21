Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 7:54PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected.

Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting

as high as 45 mph through 11 PM. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

very cold wind chills between 20 and 30 below zero.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM this

evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to

11 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20

minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most susceptible parts of the body to

frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the tip

of the nose. If you must go outside, try to stay out of the

wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting, lightweight,

warm clothing.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.