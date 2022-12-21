Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 7:54PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph through 11 PM. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills between 20 and 30 below zero.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to
11 AM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most susceptible parts of the body to
frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the tip
of the nose. If you must go outside, try to stay out of the
wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting, lightweight,
warm clothing.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.