Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 1:46PM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero, especially along
the Montana Divide.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and
Kilgore.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.