Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 1:46PM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero, especially along

the Montana Divide.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and

Kilgore.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.