Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 1:46PM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON MST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of light to
moderate snow with areas of blowing and drifting snow creating
near whiteout conditions at times. Additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, and Bone
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this
evening.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to noon
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Strong winds could
cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.