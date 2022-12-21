Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 1:46PM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO NOON MST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, periods of light snow

with areas of blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55

mph.

For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, and

Thatcher.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to

noon MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11

PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree

damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.