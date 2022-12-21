Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 1:46PM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,
Mackay, Chilly, Challis, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Hailey,
Bellevue, and Picabo
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.